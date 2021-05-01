With the rising cases of hoodlum activities which has engulfed Akwa Ibom State these past few months, there are reports that a fire station in Afaha Ikot Ebak, Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state has been set ablaze by unknown gunmen.

The Street Journal cannot independently verify this but StraightNews reports that the incident took place on Thursday and may not be unconnected to the mayhem unleashed by a military operation in 12 villages about two weeks ago.

So far no group or person has claimed to have committed the arson.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that some hoodlums killed security operatives sent to restore peace and order in the area, an action that compelled Nigeria Air Force to carry out aerial bombardments in some villages resulting in the displacement of more than 5,000 persons who are now refugees.

Earlier today, suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, had launched an attack on the Ikono police station, razing the facility and increasing the number of security personnel sent to their early graves by three; an Assistant Superintendent of Police, an Inspector and a Constabulary.

The assailants were also said to have burned down two patrol vehicles, carted away 5 AK-47 rifles and ammunition from the armory.

The state governor, Udom Emmanuel worried by the persistent attacks on police and government facilities as well as the killing of the security personnel while on duty, has restricted the use of motorcycles in the state from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Secretary to State Government (SSG) Emmanuel Ekuwem in the statement, said that the restriction of motorcycles commences on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

“The restriction covers all types of motorcycles without exception, power bikes inclusive. That this ban which takes effect immediately, is daily and statewide. Security agencies have been directed to strictly enforce this directive.

“While regretting the inconvenience that this decision may cause law abiding citizens, the decision is a product of considered reasoning, taken in the overall interest of the security of lives and property, which is the primary responsibility of any government,” he stated.

