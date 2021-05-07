On Friday morning, gunshots rented the air when motorcycle riders and police officers clashed in the Oke-Ira area of Ogba, Lagos state.

It was gathered that trouble started when a police officer boarded one of the motorcycles on Thursday and refused to pay the rider when he got to his destination. This was said to have attracted other riders who insisted that the police officer must pay for the ride.

The situation subsequently escalated into a disagreement and two of the riders were reportedly shot.

Unfortunately, one of the Okada riders reportedly died this morning, prompting other riders to embark on protest.

According to TheCable, the riders mobilized themselves to the police station in the area on Friday morning in an attempt to burn down the building but were repelled.

The clash had caused pandemonium in the area as residents, shop owners, and passers-by scampered for safety.

A resident who spoke to the publication said that normalcy has been restored and commercial activities have resumed in the area.

The state police command, according to Daily Trust, deployed a detachment of mobile policemen and plain-clothed officers to maintain law and order.

Between morning and afternoon, all roads leading to Excellence Roundabout, Ogba Market, and WAEC were blocked with vans of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the police.

