By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti The Ekiti State Police Command on Saturday said it has discovered the identity of all the policemen involved in the Wednesday assault and harassment of teachers at the Mary Immaculate Secondary School in Ado Ekiti

Four armed policemen led by one Agnoise Elijah had on Wednesday stormed the School where they allegedly harassed and assaulted the Principal and teachers.

It was gathered that the policemen’s action was informed by the disciplined meted to the daughter Agnoise Elijah for improper conduct against the rules of the school.

The daughter, a JSS 1 student, Miss Agnoise Gift Omeizie reportedly came to school in a weird haircut which was against the school rule.

Confirming the arrest of the offending policemen, the command spokesperson, Mr Sunday Abutu, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, said a discreet investigation has commenced as ordered by the Commissioner of Police and the Officers shall not be spared if found guilty.

Also read: How inflation, unemployment, insecurity worsen Nigeria’s out-of-school children woes Excerpts from the statement read, “The Ekiti State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the Command is not unaware of a reported case of indiscipline at Mary Immaculate Girls’ School, Ado-Ekiti, where a Police Sergeant allegedly stormed the School alongside four of his colleagues and harassed the teachers simply because his daughter who is one of the students was questioned about the style of her hair-cut which was not in line with the school directive.”

The Statement adds, “Command is also working tenaciously with the State Ministry of Education to ensure that no stone is left unturned concerning the case, while the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police is appealing to those who were victims of the officers’ misbehaviour to be calm and patient as he shall ensure that the investigation process is not compromised.”

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary School, ASUSS in Ekiti State, Comrade Sola Adigun told newsmen that the matter had been reported to the authority of the Ekiti State Police Command.

The ASUSS Chairman commended the state Government through the Ministry of Education and Teaching Service Commission for rising to the occasion.

Comrade Adigun explained that the Union was working with the state Ministry of Education and the Teaching Service Commission on measures to curb incessant harassment of teachers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...