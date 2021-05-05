Former Arsenal goalkeeper, Jens Lehmann has been sacked from Hertha Berlin’s supervisory board after referring to German television pundit Dennis Aogo as “a token black guy” in a WhatsApp message, Sky News reports.

Lehmann appeared to accidentally send a message to former German international Dennis Aogo which read: “Is Dennis actually your Quotenschwarzer (token black guy)?”

Aogo posted a screenshot of the message on Instagram with the caption: “Wow, are you serious? This message was probably not meant for me.”

The former Arsenal goalkeeper was sacked by Hertha Berlin on Wednesday, May 5, in a statement released by the club’s president, Werner Gegenbauer, which read: “Such statements are in no way representative of the values that Hertha BSC stands for. We distance ourselves from all forms of racism and welcome the action taken by TENNOR Holding.”

The 51-year-old, who played for the Gunners from 2003-2008 as well as for a brief spell in 2011, and represented Germany 61 times, apologised on social media to Aogo, a former Hamburg and Schalke player who now works for Sky Sports in Germany.

“In a private message from my mobile phone to Dennis Aogo, an impression was created for which I apologised in conversation with Dennis,” he wrote.

“As a former national player and later, Arsenal, he is very knowledgeable and has a great presence and drives ratings to Sky News.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans planning further anti-Glazer protests

Fans are planning a repeat of Sunday’s protest scenes when Leicester travel to Manchester on 12 May, as well as plans to target the rearranged Liverpool fixture when a new date is announced by the Premier League, The Times reports. The intention behind the protests was to postpone the game – which saw it as a mission accomplished with direct action – and it has grabbed the attention of the world. The ‘Glazers Out’ movement has gained huge traction on social media since Joel glazer’s part in trying to set up a European Super League — plans that were quickly ditched following a major backlash. Janet Osemudiamen

