In a bid to ‘save the youths’ from embarrassing acts that are inimical to societal growth and development, the Kano State Hisbah Board and the state Association of Event Centres have agreed to work together to stop immoral dances and related actions during weddings and naming ceremonies.

This development was contained in a statement issued by Malam Lawan Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Hisbah Board, to newsmen in Kano.

The statement said the two organisations agreed to work together when the Chairperson of the association, Hajiya Fatima Abdulsalam, visited the board.

They agreed that the focus should be on immoral dances and related actions during weddings, naming ceremonies and similar events to save the youth from embracing acts inimical to societal growth and development.

Saharareporters quoted the Commander-General of the Hisbah board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, as saying he would work with all events centres during and after the Eid-el-Fitr, to sustain orderliness in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the visit and urged all event centres to ensure there is order and discipline in their operations.

The Hisbah board, despite raging controversies, has continued its push for the Islamic agenda in the North.

The agency established to enforce Sharia law in some states in the region recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, playing of music at social events by disk jockeys and tricycle riders from adorning their vehicles with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenents of Islam.

This was in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.

The Street Journal, at the beginning of the year, reported how the Hisbah board destroyed truckloads of alcoholic drinks, a development that raised dust across the country.

