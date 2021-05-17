Hoodlums took advantage of the night time to strike again in Enugu on Sunday, this time, it was the Enugu State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The hoodlums also razed six vehicles beyond recognition.

INEC Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye who disclosed the attack via a statement on Monday said the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, reported that the incident happened on Sunday night.

“Some unidentified persons overpowered the security personnel on duty around 9.00 pm and tried to set the entire building ablaze. The attention of the security agencies, as well as the Federal and State Fire Services in Enugu, was drawn to the unfolding situation and they responded swiftly,” he said.

“The attackers set the foyer ablaze, vandalised some offices in the main building and caused extensive damage to some of the Commission’s movable assets within the premises. Six utility pick up vehicles (Toyota Hilux) were burnt down while two more were smashed and damaged. The security agencies who were at the scene have commenced an investigation.”

INEC offices have witnessed series of attacks by unknown persons in recent times.

On Thursday last week, the same office was also involved in a fire incident.

Also last week, the Commission’s office in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State was set ablaze by hoodlums on Sunday night, a week after the Commission’s Headquarters in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State was also razed by unknown persons.

The Commission has lamented the spate of attacks on its facilities, noting that it portends danger to national electoral activities.

Following the ugly incidents, INEC said it would hold an emergency meeting with all Resident Electoral Commissioners across the states over attacks on its offices

