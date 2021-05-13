Coming hours after the burning of an office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Amaekpu, the Abia State Police Command has confirmed that over 100 gun-wielding men stormed and razed the Bende Police Station in Bende Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday night.

This attack came barely 6 hours after Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu left Bende LGA headquarters after a civic reception of a three-time (12 years) immediate past House of Representatives member who represented Bende federal constituency, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje.

PUNCH reports that the police station is situated at the outer gate of the LGA headquarters, less than 10 metres from the LGA field where Governor Ikpeazu had attended the event.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer in Abia state, Ogbonna Geoffrey, disclosed that two police operatives were shot on the leg, while the generator house and multi-purpose house of Bende Local Government headquarters were touched.

An eyewitness revealed that the incident happened around 10.45 pm, adding that suspects who were detained at the station were freed by the gunmen.

Ogbonna further said that two vehicles and three motorcycles, including a highlander vehicle belonging to DPO of Bende Police Station, were burnt down.

As of Thursday morning it was gathered hundreds of Nigeria soldiers arrived the area to maintain law and order.

“At about 10.45 pm, we heard series of gunshots. When we rushed outside, we saw the station on fire,” a resident said.

