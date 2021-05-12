The multi-billion naira Unity Hall in Afaha Ikot Ebak in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been razed by unknown criminal elements. The hall was built and inaugurated by Essien Udim Local Government Council in 2014.

All internal fittings in the auditorium including the chairs, tables and air conditioners were not spared by the hoodlums.

An eyewitness who spoke to newsmen said the act was perpetrated by the hoodlums who just got back from attacking two police stations in Ika Local Government Area and the Area Command, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area in the early hours of Wednesday in which one Police officer identified as PC Edogi Bassey, was killed in the process.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the hoodlums who attack the two police stations were not deterred by the early morning rain. Confirming the attack in a press release on Wednesday, Mr. Odiko MacDon, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said, “At about 6:30 a.m., armed men with A-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons attacked a rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division.”

A source who spoke on the Unity Hall attack told Straightnews:

”They came like a swarm of flies in motorcycles armed with AK-47 rifles. They shot sporadically to scare away people. As soon as they broke into the unity hall, they poured Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) on the chairs, PVC ceilings, and air-conditioners. The building is partially damaged.”

