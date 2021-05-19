Happy birthday:

You will find peace of mind if you just relax and go with the flow today. You have many things that you have to accomplish, but you won’t get anywhere if you try to force things. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 8, 13, 18.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Make sure you show your appreciation for those who are looking out for you. Their help can be annoying sometimes, but remember that they are coming from a place of love. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

A real-estate investment will require a lot of renovation before you will be able to turn a profit. Take the amount of time and energy this will cost you into account before you make any commitments. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Open up your heart up to adventure and fun and excitement will find you. Today will be a good time to explore new activities or visit someplace that you have never been to before. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Beware deception today. Take care when it comes to putting your trust in others or you may find a knife in your back. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

You will be able to see both sides of an argument today. However, in the end you will have to choose one side or the other. Balance between work and leisure will help with your working efficiency. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Although the day is looking to be a tough one, search within yourself and you will find the strength to see things through. Although there are things that won’t go your way, anger and complaints will get you nowhere. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

If you have not been paying enough attention to that special someone, today is the day to change that. You will come across some great bargains if you head to the local shopping center! ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Don’t carelessly throw away relationships that are important to you. You may feel a bit upset, but things will look different after you have calmed down. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

The alignment of the stars indicates that good things are heading your way soon. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to creative matters. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

All signs point to a healthy and happy relationship if you open your heart to someone tonight. Emotional issues should be made a priority. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

It’s time to say goodbye to all your past baggage. Letting things go is sure to give you a brand new perspective on life. A major financial matter will need your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Nobody is perfect. What’s truly important is whether or not you are willing to deal with your issues and strive to be a better person. Be nice to the people who care for you or karma is going to wait for you ahead. ✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

