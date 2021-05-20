Happy birthday:

Inspiration will hit you out of the blue today. If you run with this creative opportunity, you may end up creating something truly wonderful, while also having fun. Your lucky numbers: 3, 7, 8, 14, 16.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

If you find the courage to face your fears today, you are sure to be very satisfied with the results. Try to push yourself to do things you would normally run away from. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Do not hesitate to share what you think with others. Your ideas could end up making a huge difference at both work and home! A financial opportunity is heading your way. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

A major life-changing event is on the way. Whether this will be good or bad all depends on how you look at it. Try to keep an open mind. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to love. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Do not be afraid to multitask today as you will be able to handle a number of tasks all at once without even breaking a sweat. Fortune will favor the bold. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

It may be difficult to walk away from something even though you know it is not good for you. Family and friends will be able to provide the support you need, but at the end of the day you will have to find the strength in yourself to make changes. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Take part in social events or you may end up missing out on an amazing opportunity. If you take the time to attend some classes during your free time, you will help launch your understanding of the world to new heights. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Look to those who have more experience than yourself if you end up running into roadblocks. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a great time to look into long-term investments. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Although it may mean having to get down and dirty, jump right into things today without a second thought. It may get a bit stressful here and there, but it will be worth it. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Education should be a priority for you if you want to advance your career. Calming meditation will allow you to unlock your inner world. Who knows what you may find? ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Instead of heading blindly forward, take a moment today to reflect on where you have come and where you want to go in the future. Talking about things with others will give you a different perspective. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Instead of looking at a recent string of misfortune as bad luck, think of it as a challenge that can make you a stronger person. Romance is on the rise. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Money is important, but you will need to look into yourself to determine where your limits lie when it comes to staying comfortable. A nice meal will bring comfort. ✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

Like this: Like Loading...