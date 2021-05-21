Happy birthday:

Try to have some fun today. The happier you are, the happier the people around you will be. Staying proactive and taking the initiative will allow you to accomplish far more than you ever imagined to be possible. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 7, 13, 15.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Today will be the perfect time to go explore the unknown. If you go looking for answers you will be able to find exactly what you need! Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Nothing lasts forever. If you want to move forward with your life, you need to know when it is time to leave things behind and head in a new direction. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Leave your worries behind you today by heading out for some fun with friends. By taking your mind off things, you will actually open the door for a solution to hit you at an unexpected moment. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Tasks today will have you running around in circles. Although you may be under great pressure to hurry up, do not be afraid to take some time out to catch your breath if you need to. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

There are several new career opportunities on the horizon for you, but you will have to dedicate a tremendous amount of time and effort to capitalize on them. It’s time to take a relationship to a new level by sharing exactly how you feel. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Your adventurous nature will prove to be a great asset today as your friends are looking for someone to introduce some fun and excitement into their lives! Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

An emotional issue may end up keeping you from relaxing today. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, focus your energies on bringing more positive energy into your life. A friend may have something special in store for you. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Some unexpected matters may intrude on your personal time, so make sure you are mentally prepared to make some last minute changes to your schedule. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

The challenges heading your way today may end up being more than you can handle on your own. Don’t be too hard on yourself about this, everyone needs a helping hand now and then. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Try to be rational when it comes to your hype levels. If you do not rein in your expectations today, you will be setting yourself up for disappointment. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

A change in the way you look at things will have a huge impact on your life. Try to keep an open mind as you go about your day. A financial windfall is coming your way. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

It will seem like the universe itself is at your beck and call today. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to explore some risky business opportunities. ✭✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

