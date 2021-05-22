Happy birthday:

Travel is in the cards for you this weekend. Do not hesitate to take friends up on offers to get away from it all. Pay attention to how you present yourself as you will not get a second chance. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 4, 15, 17.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Questions about where you want to go in the future may have been plaguing you recently. A friend will be able to provide some great insight that will prove very useful to you this weekend. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

A particular task may not be all that difficult, but it will end up eating up quite a bit of your time this weekend. Make sure you plan your schedule accordingly or you may let someone down. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

There is no need to go looking for trouble this weekend as it is already heading your way. It is time to batten down the hatches. Stick close to home and avoid risks. ✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

You will have to sacrifice some of your hard-earned free time this weekend if you want to get ahead professionally. Take this time to show your superiors just how capable you really are. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Your worst enemy is a lack of self-confidence. Push yourself past your limits this weekend and you may be pleasantly surprised to discover you are more capable than you believed. A social activity may help you out when it comes to your love life. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Personal feelings may come into conflict with professional commitments this weekend. It may not be easy, but try to take a step back and look at things objectively. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

You will have a chance to shine this weekend if you are willing to stand up and take charge. Although you may not think you’re ready, if you have faith in yourself you may end up surprising yourself. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Head out and take part in social events and you may find a clue that will lead to an amazing opportunity. A gray cloud will loom over you when it comes to financial matters, so avoid real estate deals. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Do not be afraid to stand by your opinion this weekend even if it runs contrary to the general consensus. Just because you disagree with the crowd does not mean you are wrong. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

A general atmosphere of uncertainty will hang in the air this weekend. Your best bet will be to adopt a wait and see approach when facing the day. Rushing in is certain to lead to trouble. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Social media will be a great source of creative inspiration. Style isn’t everything, but it definitely can help get your foot in the door. Romance is in the stars for you. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Take note of the changes that have been taking place around you. There are things that are beyond your control, but not everything. ✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

Like this: Like Loading...