Happy birthday:

A close family member will be in need of some advice today. Stick to the truth, even if you think it may end up hurting. Keep a close eye on your wallet. Spending a bit too much might lead to major trouble. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 9, 12, 16.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Just because you’re not rich doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the finer things in life. Feel free to splurge a little today. Life is short and there is so much to do and so little time to do it in! ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Focusing on the good things in your life will attract positive energy your way. This is a time to take risks when it comes to matters of the heart.

✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Today will prove to be an excellent time to head out and socialize with others. The friendships you make will most likely end up being long-lasting ones. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Consulting with someone experienced will shine a light on an issue you have been struggling with. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time for investments. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Although things may be looking rather gray right now, this dark weather will be changing for you very soon. It won’t be all blue skies and smooth sailing, but life will be remarkably improved. Creative endeavors will keep you busy. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

You will be well rewarded today if you can roll with the changes that life throws at you. Take the time to go over your finances. Something you may have previously overlooked might save you a pretty penny. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

While a certain situation may have you on edge today, if you take the time to relax you will be able to find the perfect solution to your problems. Lady Luck will favor those who are willing to share today. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

If you make a mistake, do your best to take responsibility for things. If you have been working up the courage to reveal your true feelings to that special someone, now is a good time to do so. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Although the pressures of life may feel like more than you can handle, but you have everything you need to succeed inside of you. Your creativity is sure to reach a brand new peak today. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

You are sure to cross paths with an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed today. Take the time to carry out detailed research so that you don’t end up letting this opportunity pass you by. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

You will have to fight to hold on to what you have worked so hard to achieved. Don’t be afraid to call upon friends and family for support. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Take advantage of this special day to head out with friends. Being social and taking the opportunity to talk with new people will lead to fun and excitement. ✭✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

