Happy birthday:

The huge amount of paths that lay before you today may feel a bit daunting. Do not allow fear to keep you from rising to the occasion. If you are brave, you will be able to take one more step toward your dreams. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 7, 11, 19.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Love and romance are in the stars for you tonight. This will be an excellent time to head out with that special someone, or, if you’re single, find someone to share your heart with. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Make sure you do all you can to avoid conflict today. Butting heads with others will only waste your time and energy. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

You may be running low on energy today, but don’t let that keep you from doing what you have to do. Dig deep and you will find the energy to see things though. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Although things have been going your way recently, your ambitions are pushing you to reach for more. Be careful that you do not overreach yourself. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Do not allow the past to hold you back. Treat every day as a chance to start life with a brand new slate. You will find innovative ways to tackle tasks today if you change things up a bit. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Expect things to get stressful today. Keep tight rein over your emotions and you will end up pulling through with flying colors. Experimentation and the willingness to take a risk will catapult you forward to a brighter future. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

You will have a full schedule today when it comes to dealing with administrative matters. You may have to leave some less important tasks unfinished so you can complete what is truly important. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

You may very well end up wishing you hadn’t woken up at all today. Although there isn’t much you can do to change your luck at the moment, you can still face this trouble with your head held high. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Breaking from your regular routine will enable you to learn something new. A close relative may need someone to listen to their troubles and woes, so feel free to lend a shoulder to cry on. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Sharing your thoughts with others will lead to interesting opportunities. Others will respect your courage and will approach you with an offer to work together. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Today will be a great day to expand your knowledge. If you go looking for answers, you will discover exactly what you need. Financial matters are looking up. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Although a door may close today, another will open. You will have to be quick to act in order to take advantage of this new opportunity. Lady Luck will favor the bold. ✭✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

