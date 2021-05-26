Happy birthday:

Meditation and spiritual pursuits will enable you to better understand your inner world, which in turn will provide you with improved emotional stability. The key to success will be taking the time to figure out what is the right path for you. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 8, 13, 17.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

You will have to venture out your door if you want to find a little bit of fun and excitement. You will have an even better time if you share this adventure with others. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Your partner has been hinting at something important recently. You are going to have to read between the lines in order to figure out what the issue is. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Today will be the perfect time to get in touch with your spiritual side. Consider dedicating some of your free time to mediation. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Time spent wishing is time wasted. Instead of dreaming about the future, get out there and take the actions needed to make your dreams true. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Although you may be tempted to get an early start on the weekend, you will only end up regretting it if you push aside your responsibilities too soon. Your financial luck is about to take a turn for the worse. It might be a wise idea to adjust your budget for a while. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Your fate will be inextricably tied to someone else’s today. You will be able to avoid trouble by keeping an ear to the ground when it comes to rumors. A new job offer or a significant promotion is on the horizon. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

There is still a lot of work left to do before you can enjoy some rest and relaxation. Have no fear though; you will have plenty of time to do what you must do and still have fun when the time comes. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

You will have quite a number of options to choose from today. However, many of them will be false choices that only make you think you are on the right path. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Creative activities will help unlock your hidden potential. Your imagination is strong, and you just need to put effort into finding some inspiration. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Frustration may come easily today. Changing tactics will help you deal with the situation. Open your heart and others will do the same for you. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Some good news will be the highlight of your day. Lady Luck will smile upon you when it comes to financial affairs. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Today will prove to be your lucky day. Sharing your ideas with your superiors will allow your hard work and dedication to be acknowledged. Exercise will be the key to great health. ✭✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

Like this: Like Loading...