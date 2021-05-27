Happy birthday:

Some huge changes are in the stars for you. It is unclear, however, whether this will be something that benefits you or causes you trouble. Your luck in love is looking up. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 9, 14, 17.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Although things have been tougher than usual lately, the light at the end of the tunnel is not too far off. Creative activities will bring you joy, so feel free to let your imagination run wild. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Although some days it may feel that age has caught up with you, this is nothing that can’t be fixed with a little bit of exercise. Do what you can to take part in activities that get your heart beating. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

It’s time to stop waiting for things to happen and instead make them happen on your own. You can accomplish anything when you put your mind to it, so get going! ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

An overnight stay is sure to bring some excitement your way. Romance is in the air tonight. Arrange for some quiet time with that special someone. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

It may be hard to say no to temptation today. However, you will end up risking a lot of what you have worked for if you do not. This is a good time to tackle financial matters. Investments you make will end up paying off big time. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Although a budding romance may be filling your mind with dreams of love, it will take time to see if this is something more than just a mere fling. Financial matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Push hard and you will be able to make your mark today. This will be an excellent time to put your plans in motion. Remind yourself how much more life you have left to live by heading out to someplace you have never been to before. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

The day today calls for a trip down memory lane! A nearly forgotten memory will provide the inspiration you need to solve a difficult problem. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

You will have to play your cards close to your chest today as any leaked details concerning your plans may end up causing major trouble. Lady Luck will favor those who are well prepared. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Bad luck may end up hitting you from out of the blue today. This will not be the end of the world, but you should avoid taking any risks for the next few days. Your family will be a source of strength. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Do not listen to people who say you cannot make your dreams a reality. There is no goal that you cannot reach with enough effort. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Push yourself to your limits and you will be able to accomplish far more than you thought was possible. Love and romance are looking up. ✭✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

