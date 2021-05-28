Happy birthday:

Play your cards just right and you will be able to avoid a major pitfall. Romance is in the air tonight. Why not invite some lucky person out for a quiet night for two? Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 7, 12, 16.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

You may be faced with a difficult choice today. Considering the circumstances, it is natural that you would feel a bit hesitant. Take all the time you need and don’t make any decisions until you are good and ready. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

A bit too much silence in a relationship may be a sign that you should sit down for a heart-to-heart conversation. Waiting until you are about to explode is not the answer. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

If you feel life is lacking that certain something, this may mean it’s time for some changes. Leaving your comfort zone may be scary, but it’s never too late to try something new. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Take care to avoid making any major decisions without first carrying out detailed research. An overlooked detail will provide a major hint as to the best way to proceed. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

You are not helping anyone, by keeping your ideas locked in your head. Do what you can to play around with ways to put these ideas into practice. It may be tempting to make promises to someone in need of comfort, but do not make any commitments you are not 100 percent sure you can keep. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Trouble is brewing. If no one else will step up to the plate, why not do it yourself? You have everything it takes to achieve great success. All you need is belief in yourself. Blue is your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

While a recent string of successes may make you feel invincible, but you will eventually make a mistake. Keep in mind that you are only human and don’t be so hard on yourself. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Getting tasks done today will be a battle of attrition. Patience will be the key to seeing things through to completion. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Do not give up, no matter how close to your limits you are pushed today. You may have to try again and again, but eventually you will succeed. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Don’t forget to stop and smell the roses from time to time, otherwise the fast pace of life is likely to sweep you away in its tide. Your finances may come under some strain. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

A run of bad luck may have you feeling like the universe is out to get you, but remember that even the most successful people will have times when they are down on their luck. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

An amazing opportunity can be yours if you pay attention to your online circle of friends today. A post that others have ignored will lead to great fortune ✭✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.