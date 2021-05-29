Happy birthday:

You will attract some positive energy your way if you take time out this weekend to reflect on all the good things you have in your life. Stay positive as you head into the future and you will attract good fortune to yourself. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 6, 11, 19.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Although there are those that disagree with where you are heading in life, the only one who can decide what is right for you is you. Focus on creating positive energy that will continue to carry you in the future. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Too much of a good thing is not always bad for you. Take advantage of your current streak of good luck to help others. Lady Luck will smile on you when it comes to money. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Adventure awaits you this weekend, but not at home. Consider taking a short trip to somewhere new. Your financial luck is looking up. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Do not fall into the trap of putting other people’s needs before your own this weekend. It is perfectly fine to put yourself first for once. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Embracing change will create opportunities to bring your abilities to an all new level. Taking part in activities that require imagination will help you tap into your artistic potential. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

You will need to carry more responsibilities on your shoulders this weekend. Anything that is truly important should be handled by you and you alone. Push yourself by attempting something you have never tried before. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Your natural curiosity will be your greatest asset this weekend. Follow wherever it leads you and the rewards are sure to be great. Consider getting a routine check-up even if you have been feeling fine. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Your fate is in no one’s hands but your own. Keep in mind that this means you have to take responsibility when things go wrong. Talking your feelings out with others will help clear up an emotional issue. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

You may have mixed emotions about a subject that has you on the fence. Your best option is to sit down with those close to you and talk things through with them. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Your luck may not have been that great this week, but the good news is that this weekend will be a turning point for you. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to finances. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

You may find yourself caught between two equally attractive options today. When it comes down to it, this will be a choice between spending a bit more money or saving for a rainy day. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

A particularly difficult problem will present itself to you this weekend. Fortunately, you do not have to take care of everything on your own. ✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.