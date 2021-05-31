Happy birthday:

A change in perspective will allow you to see new possibilities. Although the unknown can be frightening, sometimes it provides exactly what you need in life. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 8, 13, 17.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Teamwork and good communication will be essential if you want to get anywhere today. Try to put yourself in other people’s shoes as you discuss things with them. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

When all is said and done, you are the only one who can make your dreams come true. This doesn’t mean you can’t get help from other people, but you have to make sure you are the main force working toward your goals. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

A fabulous night out with friends can be yours if you take the time to put in some effort. A phone call will bring fun your way. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Completing everything on your to-do list before you head off to play will mean you can have fun with a clear conscience. A fabulous night out with friends can be yours if you take the time to put in some effort. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Staying calm and keeping a tight rein on your feelings will be the key to success. Take care when it comes to business dealings today. Someone is looking to pull one over on you. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

A shopping trip is sure to prove extremely fruitful today. Take care, however, that you do not overspend. You will need some extra spending money at the end of the week. The stars will shine on you when it comes to matters of the heart. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

No matter how many tries it may take, do not give up on a difficult task until you have seen it through. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time for long-term investments. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

As you go about your day today, pay attention to even the littlest of things as even the smallest detail may end up tripping you up. Love is looking up. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Fun and excitement is within your grasp, all you have to do it go look for them. You will be able to push your plans forward by putting your trust in someone close to you. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Trust issues may cause tension among the members of your family. You will be able to ease things by playing the role of mediator. Fun is just a phone call away. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

You will have to face a number of difficult challenges over the next few days. Even if you don’t succeed in overcoming them all, what you learn will prove extremely valuable in the not-to-distant future. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Lady Luck will give you a great gift for your birthday. Although it may end up shaking things up, you will be very happy with the results. ✭✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.