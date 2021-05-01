At least 18 people, including two healthcare workers, were killed in a fire at a Covid-19 hospital in Bharuch city, 185km (115 miles) north of the state’s main commercial city, Ahmedabad, late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday, 1 May, as the country grappling with the world’s worst outbreak stepped up a vaccination drive for all adults.

According to Aljazeera, the fire broke out in a Covid-19 ward on the ground floor and was extinguished within an hour, police said. The cause was being investigated.

It started around midnight in the intensive care ward of the Patel Welfare Hospital, a designated Covid-19 facility.

“Sixteen patients and two staff members have died in the fire. Twelve of them died due to fire and smoke,” said RV Chudasama, a superintendent of police in Bharuch. “Preliminary investigation shows the fire was caused because of a short circuit.”

But Dushyant Patel, a state government official, said leakage from an oxygen cylinder in the intensive care unit started the blaze.

Local news channels showed footage of a hospital ward completely destroyed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet he was “pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch”.

Thirty-one other patients at the welfare hospital were rescued by hospital workers and firefighters and their condition was stable, said police officer BM Parmar.

On April 23, a fire in an intensive care unit killed 13 Covid-19 patients in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Faced with an unprecedented surge in cases that have filled hospitals and crematoriums, Modi’s government described the pandemic as a “once-in-a-century crisis”.

Modi held a cabinet meeting on Friday that discussed steps to save the country’s crumbling health system by adding hospital beds, resolving issues in vaccine production, storage and transport of oxygen, and tackling the shortage of essential medicines.

Indian capital New Delhi will stay in lockdown for another week because of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the city’s chief minister said on Saturday.

“Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week,” Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter.

The current shutdown had been due to expire on Monday but the number of cases is still rising fast in the city of 20 million people.

Desperate Covid-19 patients, meanwhile, continued to arrive at hospitals on Saturday despite a shortage of beds.

The government on Saturday shifted its faltering vaccination campaign into high gear by saying all adult people aged 18 and above were getting their shots.

Since January, nearly 10 percent of Indians have received one dose, but only 1.5 percent have received both, even though India is one of the world’s biggest producers of vaccines.

