Ebubeagu officers in a group photograph By Peter Okutu THE Southeast Security outfit codenamed “Ebubeagu” in Ebonyi State, in collaboration with the police have arrested 38 suspected bandits in the state.

37 of the suspects were arrested in Agubia axis of Ikwo local government Area of the State while allegedly plotting to attack some security and other government facilities in the state.

The suspects were arrested during a joint operation coordinated by the Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolutions, Stanley Okoro Emegha and the Ikwo Local Government Council Chairman, Steve Orogwu and the Ikwo Divisional Police Officer, (DPO).

The Commissioner confirmed the arrest in Abakaliki.

According to him, the suspects were arrested following a tip-off that they were about to attack police stations in the area and set ablaze some of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices and some Courts in the Local Government Area.

Emegha said that the suspects came into the state from different parts of southeast to carry out the operation while others also came from the different local government areas of Ebonyi State.

READ ALSO: Economy: Ikpeazu charges Abia MDAs on increasing IGR “We got information that there were people gathering to go and burn some Police stations, burn some INEC officers and court in the area and then the Ebubeagu quickly mobilized and swoop in on them”.

“It was discovered that they have a map and came from different places like Enugu, Imo and others from different local government area of Ebonyi State. We asked questions, they said they have the authority of whoever they called their boss, I don’t know to burn those places”.

“But unfortunately, luck ran out of them and they were all arrested and have been handed over to the police”.

The Commissioner said the suspects have confessed to the crime.

According to him, the suspects said they were working on the instruction of their “boss” who the security agencies are working hard to unravel.

Security agencies and other government agencies like INEC and the courts have come under attacks recently in the state and also in the southeast and south south regions of the country.

The identity of the attackers is yet to be unraveled.

Vanguard News Nigeria

