Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo-Yahoo Boys.

The Public Relations Officer of the commission in Kwara, Mr Ayodele Babalola, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He said that the suspects, mostly students. were arrested in Ilorin.

“The suspects, who are mostly students, were arrested at different locations within Ilorin, following actionable intelligence earlier received on their criminal activities.

“Items recovered from them include 10 exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, charms, and several incriminating documents.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Address Nigerians in your own voice, PDP dares Buhari “The suspects are currently being screened to establish their culpability, and will be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded,” the spokesman said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...