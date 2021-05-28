A retiree with Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Hamza Ibrahim Jamo has refuted claims of a trending alleged blackmailing story by former presidential appointee Jackson Ude, associating his person with one Dr. Bashir Jamoh over a N1.5 trillion fraud issue.

Hamza Ibrahim Jamo who retired from NNPC over 35 years ago after a meritorious service was quick to his defense and further revealed he had never met Dr. Bashir Jamoh before and had no relationship with him.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Ibrahim Jamo claimed that with the news that has gone viral on social media, that certain individuals had sought to blackmail his person who they assumed was Dr. Bashir Jamoh.

He stated that the attempts of the blackmailers were also done through phone calls and chats but were eventually left as empty as they had arrived.

According to Hamza Jamo, the two names are not the same person and should not be seen as one person. He reiterated that the name in question bearing Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, according to reports is being investigated with financial issues.

Mr. Hamza Ibrahim Jamo is presently engaged with a training firm, Talent Expertise International (TEI) in Dubai as their representative in Nigeria. Hamza has categorically stated that he has no connection with Dr. Bashir Jamoh and he is not related to him.

Speaking further, he said, “Yes, because I retired from NNPC after 35 years of service and joined a training firm Talent Expertise International in Dubai as their representative in Nigeria, I have never been involved with any business with such name or agency.”

In a reply to the report, Hamza Jamoh said: “This is planned blackmail. I have never seen Bashir face to face in my life. Please confirm your record. I want to also advise that the writer of this story should drop this move as he will never succeed in that cheap blackmail,” Hamza said.

Also in an interview with Journal Online, Mr. Jamo said: ”I was so surprised with the last tweet, even when there was a report of a mix-up in identity. The man named Ude was calling me a thief kind of.

”He said I saved N1.5 trillion from NNPC and so we are the same thieves. I don’t know the man Ude and I don’t know where he came from, but I don’t think he is educated. If he is, he should know the worth of N1.5 trillion. N1.5 trillion is more than the budget of about three states in the North.

”I informed them that I am Hamza Ibrahim Jamo and not Bashir Jamoh, we are not from the same family, and that I have never met him