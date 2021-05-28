The death of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru alongside 11 other military personnel including the aircraft’s crew via a plane crash on May 21, has once again brought to the fore, the disturbing frequency of plane crashes in Nigeria.

The COAS was reportedly flying to Kaduna for the Passing Out Parade on May 22 at the Nigerian Defense Academy. The plane was to have landed at a Nigerian Air Force facility but was diverted to the Kaduna International Airport, where it overshot the runway because of weather.

The crash brings to four, the number of air tragedies involving Nigeria Air Force, NAF planes within the past five months. This is besides other very serious crashes that have occurred in October 2005, December 2005, September/October 2006.

More worrisome is the fact that little or no details have ever been released about the cause of these crashes, no one has ever taken the blame for any these crashes and everything about these crashes have always been shrouded in secrecy. And where there is absence of cause and reason, conspiracy theories thrive.

While a section of the populace are convinced the latest crash was to take the late COAS out of the way, due to the zeal he deployed in the discharge of his duties, barely five months after he assumed his new position, which those benefiting from the insurgency war, weren’t comfortable with, others are of the opinion that the crashes involving NAF planes is nothing but an attempt to cripple the most active but youngest branch of the Nigerian Armed Forces, for reasons yet to be deciphered.

However, some sections of the populace, such as members of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the National Assembly, are calling for a through investigation into the latest crash while others, specifically the Christian Association of Nigeria, would prefer for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency as it concerns military plane crashes.

In other not to be seen as not being proactive, the Federal Government which has an unprecedented penchant to secrecy has set up a committee to conduct a safety audit of all Nigerian Air Force operational and engineering units with the hope that the details of the crash will be released to quell the conspiracy theories.

The Accident Bureau of Investigation, AIB, charged with the task of investigating aircraft accidents and incidents in Nigeria, has on its part, also began investigations into the probable cause of the crash.

According to sources close to The Street Journal, the investigation will take a minimum of six months to conclude. Despite their independent status, the AIB will only release the preliminary of the investigation to the appropriate authorities and will not make its findings public. The result of the full investigation will be handed over to the military who in their characteristic manner, will also not make it public.

This attitude no doubt defeats the whole intent of the investigation or the need to quell the rumour mill or conspiracy theories and like other plane crashes, there is every likelihood that the Attahiru plane crash may go the way of other air accident – never getting closure.