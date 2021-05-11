Following the robbery incidence on the residences of Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as that of the senior Administrative Officer in the office of the Chief of Staff, Abubakar Maikano, details have now emerged on how presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, atempted to cover up the robbery incidences by deleting a tweet on details of the burglary.

This was an hour after he commented on what he described as a “foolish attempt” to burgle Gambari’s residence.

The Street Journal had reported yesterday that robbers invaded the residences of Gambari and Maikano on Sunday, May 9 and robbed them of valuables and huge sums of money, forcing both officials to abandon their residences in Aso Rock, the seat of power.

The Street Journal however could not immediately ascertain whether or not valuable documents of state interest were carted away by the intruders.

Shehu had initially dismissed the report that the robbery incidence happened at Aso Rock. He commented only on the attempt on Gambari’s residence, which he said is outside the seat of power.

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident,” he had said in a terse statement.

But moments later, he tweeted on the attempt to burgle the residence of Maikano.

The presidential spokesman had said the suspect behind the incident was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), adding that the police were on his trail.

But surprisingly, he deleted the tweet which had been retweeted over 200 times and posted a fresh one which had no information on the CCTV part.

It is unclear if Shehu expunged that part because he felt it could hamper investigation which he said was ongoing, or if he merely concocted that part to allay the fears of citizens that the rising insecurity in the country is getting closer to the seat of power.

