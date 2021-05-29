By BENJAMIN NJOKU A chick that will grow into a cock, according to an African proverb, “can be spotted the very day it hatches.” And this is not far from being the story of Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon.

The talented rapper became a household name in many homes in Africa and beyond, after winning the Big Brother Naija lock down edition last year.

While in the house, Laycon proved the stuff he was made of from the beginning till the end. It was therefore not surprising when he was announced the winner of the show, beating 19 other housemates to coast home to victory, after spending 71 days in the BBNaija house.

To many, it was a victory that opened doors for the 27-year-old reality TV show star and also, launched him into stardom.

After the BBNaija House, Laycon didn’t look back as he has been making waves with his own reality TV show, “I Am LAYCON”, considered to be the first ever Showmax original in Nigeria.

The 10-episode series which premiered on Showmax and made available to customers on DStv (Africa Magic Urban DStv channel 153) and on GOtv (Africa Magic Family channel 2) is due to end on Monday, May 31, after 10 days of showcasing the other side of the reality TV star that was not captured in the BBNaija house which includes his relationship with family and friends, with cameos from ex-Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Lilo Aderogba, Neo, Nengi and Victoria “Vee” Adeyele.

While the show lasts, Laycon has been able to recreate his brand, renew confidence in himself and in his music career. Also revealed in the show were his strengths and weaknesses. Viewers equally enjoyed the privilege to watch the Ogun State-born star, live his normal life on screens with cameras following him around.

READ ALSO: BBNAIJA: Ogun youths march for Laycon, give out airtime for voting “When you compare it to how it was in the House, it’s totally different because this time around, I’m around people I’m totally comfortable with. I’m just taking it one day at a time and enjoying myself,” the reality star said in an interview. He added: “Music, family and friendship are extremely important to me and I am excited that my fans around the world can join me as I explore these different sides of me on, I Am LAYCON.”

The series has kept viewers glued to their TV screens, as Laycon takes them on a trip into his past and projection into the future. The show, is a happy reunion with his Lockdown housemates on screen again, in addition to updating his fans on what he has been up to, since he conquered the Lockdown house.

According to John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, Multichoice Nigeria, “Laycon’s personality endeared him to many as they followed his journey to stardom after the BBNaija show.”

“Fans would be excited to have him grace their DStv and GOtv screens once again in this exciting series that gives an exclusive look into his life after BBNaija and his new found celebrity status,” he added. Ugbe also noted that the premiere of the series underscores the company’s reputation of telling great stories that connect with its pan African audiences.

Explaining why the show is showing on DStv and GOtv, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group Chief Executive Officer of General Entertainment and Connected Video, said: “Big Brother Naija has a huge diaspora audience who followed Laycon’s journey while he was in the house. With the launch of his own reality show, it is important to us to make this content available to fans in as many countries as possible. We believe in the power of African stories and are leading the way in making sure that they can be enjoyed by the diaspora and a growing international audience who we believe, will love Laycon’s universal story.”

As the show ends next week, the question on the lips of many fans is; what’s next for the reality show star? From the foregoing, one expects nothing less than a rebranded and re-energized forward looking entertainer that will help to take the country’s music scene to reach new heights.

Vanguard News Nigeria