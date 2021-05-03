According to Emefiele, Otudeko, a major shareholder controlling about 10 percent of First Bank, rebuffed his calls and also refused to pick the calls of 2 other major shareholders of the Bank, who sought to intervene, PM Express is reporting.

“I spoke to Mr. Oba Otudeko, he refused to grant my request. I had to call two of his fellow major shareholders to call him to ask the board not to take such decisions without the approval of the CBN. He refused to pick the calls of these shareholders — who are also owners of the bank,” Emefiele said.

“I called him the second time, I heard on another phone one of the shareholders begging him not to take that decision, he insisted on taking that decision. I sent the shareholder back to the office of Oba Otudeko to appeal to him to suspend the decision, he refused to see the shareholder. I feel we have done our best and we would not allow a shareholder who cannot subject himself to regulatory control and authority to remain as the director of a bank.”

First Bank of Nigeria is one of the systemically important bank in Nigeria, given its historical significance having been established in 1894, large customer base and high interconnectedness with other financial service providers. The bank has over 31 million customers, deposit base of over N4.2 trillion, shareholder funds N618 billion and NIBBS instant payment processing capacity of 22 percent of the industry.

The need to protect these over 31 million customers of First Bank and its minority shareholders are some of the reasons why the CBN moved to oust the former boards of the First Bank and its holding company.

“The CBN considers itself a key stakeholder in management changes involving First Bank of Nigeria, due to the forbearances and close monitoring by the bank over the past 5 years aimed at stemming the slide in the growing concern status of First Bank,” Emefiele said.

The action by the board of First Bank of Nigeria sent a negative signal to the market on the stability of leadership on the board and management and it is in light of the foregoing that the CBN decided to query the board of directors on the unfortunate development at the bank, according to Emefiele.

The apex bank boss also revealed that insider related loans in the bank especially those with controlling interest on the board of Directors failed to adhere to the terms of restructuring of their credit facilities, which contributed to the poor financial state of the bank.