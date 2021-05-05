An Okeogun Farmer has taken to Facebook to narrate how the police sidelined her and released the cow seized from her farm to the owners.

Okeogun, as well as other parts of Oyo state, have continued to face the brunt of the farmer-herders crisis, a development that has led to violence, killing, and kidnapping around volatile areas.

The farmer narrated that she and some other farmers had formed a team and they all worked night shifts to guard their cassava farms because according to them, the herdsmen were fond of coming to their farms at night to uproot the cassava and feed their cows.

It was on one of those, according to the Okeogun farmer, that a herdsman was chased and when they lost him, his cow was taken into custody and handed over to the police.

The farmer and her team handled the welfare of the cow. However, it came as a shock to them when the police decided to release the cow to the Seriki Fulani in the area to look after.

The farmer wrote:

“As I looked up while working on the farm, I saw him coming at a distance and I said something is definitely wrong. What else can bring my “My landlord” to my farm this hot afternoon?

“My landlord” and his brother are a regular feature in most of my stories. They are my adopted family. I sent out the younger one from his room when I need [ed] an emergency room for me to convert my own Accommodation to the training hostel.

“I was supposed to just spend a month with them for me to get another accommodation but I end [ed] up staying for 4 years in their house. I nicknamed the elder one landlord. What happened?

“I was at the police station to feed the cow but didn’t find the cow. Funny enough everyone had gone to source for cattle manure in the bush leaving me and one of the participants who is also my gender

“Then “Jagaban” my boys’ padi padi showed up. Jagaban is the nickname of one of the regulars to our farm. He is a hunter with about 6 dogs. I don’t like dogs around but today I welcomed them as guard even though they were always barking at me.

“Remember my video on herdsmen wahala just this weekend when our team went after the herdsmen by midnight? The team was guiding the cassava farm against herdsmen that has been coming to uproot the cassava for the Cattles by midnight. I mentioned we caught a cow. We dropped it at the station and report. The normal thing is for the owners to come and identify it.

“Sure we know the herdsmen will not come and claim that cow cause they realize the damage they did to the farm was just too much and one cow can not compensate for that. Hence they abandoned the cow at the station. Since then the boys have been going to the station to feed the cow.

“I asked one of the officers who was surprised cause he didn’t know the cow has been moved caused he went outside to check it. The officer came back from the DPO to say the cow has been moved to Seriki Fulanis place until the owners show up.

“I followed him back to the police station to see the DPO. We met him. I mentioned why I was there

“They moved it to Seriki Fulanis’ place so he can be taking care of it till the owner showed up. Without the farmer’s knowledge, sir? Someone was here this morning to give the cow water and food.

The farmer lamented that despite the finances expended to cultivate the land, the Fulanis and their cattle end up destroying the plantation. She said it is wrong for the police in the area to free the cow without her consent.

The Okeogun farmer continued:

“He said he did need to take permission from the farmer. But you need to inform the farmer, sir. I said. Fulani herdsmen destroy our farm. We formed a team and do watch night for several days to catch cattle and even friend to catch the herdsmen

“We traced them by midnight to where they stay and they ran away leaving even their luggage. We brought the cattle to the police station to fulfill all righteousness and possibly to get some compensation. All this was at a very big risk to the farmer. Imagine the farmers that the only thing they can use is cutlass for cutting grass now pursuing a herdsman that is holding a sword and would kill at anytime

“The herdsmen would readily kill the farmers if not that they saw that it was a multitude and they must have been determined for whatever it is to follow them at such distance and by midnight. And then the cow that was supposed to be the compensation for the farms that has been greatly destroyed got moved to another place without the farmers’ knowledge.

“The cow got moved to the Seriki Fulanis place. What kind of law is that? He explained they can’t be rearing cow at the station. Sure I am not against that

That still did not stop the farmer from being informed

“Back and forth. We were linked up with the Seriki Fulani to go and see the cow. We were told it will be there for some time for the owner to show up. ‘And if the owner did not show up?’ I asked

“We have met with the Seriki who happen to be in the next village.

He informed us that the cattle has gone grazing but we can come and check it by evening or tomorrow morning. Currently trying to find out home

Farmer’s plight from the rural side. And the cow has gone again to graze on some other farmers’ farm. It could even be on our own farm again.

“Welcome to one Nigeria. “That is never one.”

