By Juliet Umeh A closer look at the music industry shows it is a huge beneficiary of the positive impacts technology is making on all sectors of the economy. Technology has, in fact, altered how music is transmitted, preserved, performed and composed.

With the advancement in mobile phones, a music artiste can Snapchat a gig to thousands of followers in real-time on social media.

Years back, there was peer-to-peer sharing of music files from sites like LimeWire and high demand for MP3 players. Now, there are paid subscriptions to online streaming platforms on mobile devices, giving people millions of songs at their fingertips.

A report from the United Kingdom, showed that physical media sales have decreased rapidly. It showed that there were 132 million CDs sold in the UK in 2008; by 2018 this figure had fallen to 32 million.

Speaking to a gospel music artiste, Mrs. Loveth Ugochukwu, she said that technology has helped to reduce the cost and the stress of promoting music for her.

She said: “Aside from the job done by my producer, every other job like promoting my song on social media and the graphics are done by me.

“I would have paid a huge sum but my knowledge of IT has helped me get it for free. I was able to network with other musicians all over the world.

“Some people who were inspired by my songs appreciate me by getting my details and sending me some money,” she said.

Advising upcoming music artistes she said: “The internet, to me, is an open market for everyone that wants to use the opportunities to impact lives. I wound advise the gospel ministers to grab this opportunity to transform souls that are perishing.

“You must not be a computer scientist before you can promote your music online.

“There are free courses that will introduce you to the actual aspect you want to focus on. Surf the net, search YouTube, watch useful videos that will help you in your area of specialisation. What you don’t know you become a slave to it, information is power.”

Talking about her journey into a music, Ugochukwu said she had known right from childhood that she has a great voice but never knew she could make a career out of it until she got born again at the age of 19.

According to her, that was when she discovered that she can write books and do other things.

