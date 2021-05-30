Honey Garlic Shrimp | Image: Cafe Delites

The honey garlic shrimp is a simple dish that can be cooked in 20 minutes but it packs a powerful flavour that would wow your taste buds.

It is best served with rice and a chilled cocktail.

Ingredients

● 1/3 cup honey

● ¼ cup soy sauce (we usually use reduced sodium)

● 2 garlic cloves, minced (or 1 Tablespoon jarred minced garlic)

● optional: 1 tbsp minced fresh ginger

● 1 lb medium uncooked shrimp, peeled & deveined

● 2 tbsp olive oil

● Optional for garnish: chopped green onion

Method

1. Whisk the honey, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger (if using) together in a medium bowl.

NB. You will use half for the marinade in step 2 and half for cooking the shrimp in step 3.

2. Place shrimp in a large sealable container or zipped-top bag. Pour 1/2 of the marinade/sauce mixture on top, give it all a shake or stir, then allow shrimp to marinate in the refrigerator for 15 minutes or for up to 8-12 hours. Cover and refrigerate the rest of the marinade for step 3.

3. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Place shrimp in the skillet. (Discard used marinade.) Cook shrimp on one side until pink, about 45 seconds, then flip shrimp over. Pour in the remaining marinade/sauce and cook it all until shrimp is cooked through for about 1-2 more minutes.

4. Serve shrimp with cooked marinade sauce and a garnish of green onion. The sauce is excellent on brown rice and steamed vegetables on the side.

