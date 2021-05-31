Piña Colada – Image – The Spruce Eats

The piña colada is a cocktail made with rum, cream of coconut or coconut milk, and pineapple juice, usually served either blended or shaken with ice. It may be garnished with either a pineapple wedge, maraschino cherry, or both.

The name piña colada (Spanish) literally means “strained pineapple”. There are two versions of the drink, both originating in Puerto Rico.

Ingredients

● 2 ounces light rum

● 1 ½ ounces cream of coconut

● 1 ½ ounces pineapple juice

● ½ ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

● Garnish: pineapple wedge

● Garnish: pineapple leaf

Method

Add the rum, cream of coconut and pineapple and lime juices to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 20 to 30 seconds.

Strain into a chilled Hurricane glass over pebble ice.

Garnish with a pineapple wedge and pineapple leaf.

