The piña colada is a cocktail made with rum, cream of coconut or coconut milk, and pineapple juice, usually served either blended or shaken with ice. It may be garnished with either a pineapple wedge, maraschino cherry, or both.
The name piña colada (Spanish) literally means “strained pineapple”. There are two versions of the drink, both originating in Puerto Rico.
Ingredients
● 2 ounces light rum
● 1 ½ ounces cream of coconut
● 1 ½ ounces pineapple juice
● ½ ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
● Garnish: pineapple wedge
● Garnish: pineapple leaf
Method
Add the rum, cream of coconut and pineapple and lime juices to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 20 to 30 seconds.
Strain into a chilled Hurricane glass over pebble ice.
Garnish with a pineapple wedge and pineapple leaf.
