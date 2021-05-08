By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA Ace rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called for the adoption of a diversified model in the fight against insecurity in the country.

This is even as the group advised South-Eastern and South-Southern states to settle for a unified position on how to address the situation following spikes in violent attacks targeting police formations in the regions.

HURIWA gave the counsel in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, made available to newsmen yesterday.

According to the group, the governors of Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States must work out a synergistic approach to bring all the contending groups and political forces together to brainstorming sessions “with the fundamental objectives of unravelling the remote, and immediate causes and circumstances that have led to the spate of attacks against security institutions and formations with a view to finding out what the grievances are” and how to address same.

The statement read: “We think that these persistent violent attacks against police checkpoints and sometimes targeting soldiers are not the types of aggressive conducts that only military or police actions can bring to a quick and effective resolution.

Also read: Police arrest Aiye confraternity kingpin in Ikorodu “These issues demand a multi-faceted approach towards analytically and forensically unravelling the faces behind the attacks, find out their political messages or demands and then see if a middle-of-the-road agreement can be worked out to put an end to these incessant attacks.

“This is because the use of the military to try to extinguish asymmetric warfare or urban guerrilla movements that are just about taking shape is not sustainable over a long period of time. The adoption of carrot and stick approach might as well work in seeking a quick end to these cocktails of coordinated violent confrontation against the strategic national security assets and forces.”

Onwubiko also condemned Friday’s night attacks in Rivers state by unknown gunmen which left seven policemen dead and called on relevant authorities to quickly arrest perpetrators of the heinous crime without delay.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...