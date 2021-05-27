ODD / ODD NEWS

Husband shocked to see wife marry another man on social media

Photo: Screenshot from an online video posted by China News

A recently married man in North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was shocked to see his wife in a wedding video on social media, in which she was the bride getting married to another man, reported China News on Tuesday.

The man happened to see the video while browsing on a video sharing platform. Despite thinking the woman in the video was someone who looked “exactly like” his wife, he still decided to go to the town where the wedding took place to be sure.

After talking to local residents, he finally found the groom in the video and confirmed that both of them had married the same woman.

Police launched an investigation into the case and later arrested five suspects.

Through the case, police finally cracked 19 related marriage fraud cases in two cities in Inner Mongolia and one city in Northwest China’s Gansu Province, involving two million yuan ($300,000).

The case became a trending topic on Sina Weibo. The man’s dramatic experience drew sympathy from netizens.

“The man was actually quite lucky to see the video and find the truth, otherwise the woman’s lie might have had a bigger impact on his life,” read one comment.

