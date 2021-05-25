By Dirisu Yakubu Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has dismissed reports of his imminent exit from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following the defection of his Cross River counterpart, Professor Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The governor was quoted as saying on Tuesday, “Do you know why they are writing that I will join them? They are looking for good people to repair their party.

“They want someone with projects as they don’t have any. They want someone that commissions projects. They have never commissioned any because they don’t have any. Tell them I am not coming.

ALSO READ: Cross River PDP has not acquired new secretariat ― Chairman “Akwa Ibom is PDP! PDP is Akwa Ibom! When you see them, tell them that Akwa Ibom is not like any other state. Akwa Ibom is PDP! I think a word Is enough for the wise.

“You know, when they come and see the good roads that the governor has constructed, they are looking for a way for us to come and do the same there.

“Tell them that it is not the same. The kind of anointing that is in PDP cannot be found in any Party”.

