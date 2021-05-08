Governor Rotimi Akeredolu Dayo Johnson Akure The Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has said he believes in one Nigeria.

Akeredolu has therefore urged Nigerians to continue to coexist peacefully and pray for the continuous unity and peace of the nation.

The Ondo state governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure said Nigeria’s Unity is her strength.

He charged the people to continue to work for the progress of the country, adding that irrespective of ethnic backgrounds, Nigerians are one.

Olatunde said the governor spoke at the 52nd Ascension of Mount Horeb 2021 of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (Worldwide) held at the Church Galilee, Ilorin-Ibadan Expressway, Orile-Igbon, Oyo State.

Also read: 24 Unity schools qualify for National Robotics Championship While noting that the country is very important to all, the Governor urged the congregation to pray for peace and tranquillity in the country.

“Our country is very important to us. I believe our unity is our strength. It is important that those of us on this holy ground pray for our nation.

” Let’s pray to God to allow peace reign in our land. All these problems of banditry and kidnappings should end. Let us seek the face of God.

“There is nothing that is beyond prayers. Our God is powerful. Let us to the path of God. Obey him and serve him. He does communicate with us if our heart is pure,” the statement reads

The governor who commended the Church for conducting its programmes in various languages being spoken in the country said it is a reflection of the fact that Nigerians are one.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...