Following the release of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha assaulting the foster daughter of comedian Princess by PUNCH, her solicitors, Ibilola K. Sobair, has issued a disclaimer.

According to a statement posted on the Princess’ Instagram page on Sunday, May 2, 2021, the solicitors categorically stated that their client did not give the media house authorization to publish such content for the general public to see.

The statement read:

“We are solicitors to Princess Damilola Adekoya (Comedian) hereinafter referred to as our client and on whose behalf we issue this notice to the general public.

“Our client disclaims any liability or responsibility whatsoever that arises from the publication of the video on the internet or any other social media platform showing Olanrewaja James James Omiyinka (AKA Baba Ijesha)molesting our client’s foster daughter.

“Our client did not authorize the release of the CCTV footage by PUNCH or any other person whatsoever. Our client expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss, however, arising from the content of the CCTV footage released to the general public through PUNCH media.

Baba Ijesha has been in the news lately after he was arrested by the police for sexually assaulting the 14-year-old victim after he did the same seven years when the victim was 7.

While the Baba Ijesha is yet to be bailed, the Lagos State Domestic Violence Response Team has said it will follow up on the case judiciously.

