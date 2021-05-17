Deji of Akureland Dayo Johnson Akure A paramount traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi said that he had no disagreement with the state government on his appointment of minor chiefs in both Akure South/ Akure North council areas in the state

Oba Aladelusi described as erroneous the report that he disagreed with the state government on the issue.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye in Akure, the traditional ruler said that the report ” was misleading and an attempt to embarrass the government.

The monarch noted that ” For the avoidance of doubt, there is no iota of disagreement between the Deji and the state government over any issue relating to the appointment of minor chiefs or any other matter.

“We, therefore, state emphatically that the Deji did not disagree with the state government.

Recall that Oba Aladelusi had insisted that he remained the consenting and prescribed authority for the installation of minor chiefs in both Akure North and South council areas in the state.

Oba Aladelusi was reacting to the controversial letter from the Ondo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs purportedly stopping him from appointing minor chiefs in the Akure North council area of the state.

He described the letter as “malicious, misleading and fabrication of falsehood to hoodwink his subjects as well as the general public.”

The traditional ruler said the permanent secretary, Segun Odunsoya, who signed the letter, had little or no knowledge of an already existing judgment that had settled the case(s) upon which the letter was premised.

“The letter was written barely a month after the resumption of the permanent secretary who had little or no knowledge of an already existing judgment which had settled the case(s) upon which the letter was premised.

“Upon the receipt of the letter, the Deji through his counsel replied the Ministry to inform her of an existing court judgment in respect of the matter.

“It is imperative to state that the permanent secretary acted erroneously with the matter and it had since been settled.

“It is laughable that those who are claimants in the case will claim ignorance of the judgment and still go ahead to misinform the Ministry on the status-quo.

The monarch said ” Interestingly, all the communities enumerated in the said letter were rightly adjudged in favour of the Deji of Akure Kingdom to be under his control

