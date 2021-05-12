Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Sherifat Kehinde Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay, who was accused of using palliative food items meant to cushion the sufferings caused by COVID-19 to celebrate her birthday last year, has dispelled the rumors, describing the peddlers as wicked and out to tarnish her image.

Speaking with The Guardian, she said the ceremony was a dual celebration, her birthday and women empowerment programme.

She noted it was a coincidence that the 90 boxes of noodles came at the same time and had to be shared to the rightful owners.

“I am a woman of compassion. I can never take what is meant for the people and even before I became a member in 2019, I had always touched people’s lives.”

She also saluted all Muslims, wishing them a blessed Ramadan. She added that she would be sharing food items in the next few days.

Alli–Macaulay who represents Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 and doubles as chairman, House committee on women affairs, poverty alleviation and job creation, made this disclosure during an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos.

She admonished all to develop a heart of giving and helping people around them, especially those in need.

Alli-Macaulay said Ramadan is for Muslims to put themselves in the position of those that are hungry so they can know how it feels to be in need.

“My office has reached out to over 3,000 people through our empowerment programs and this holy month of Ramadan is not any different as we will be reaching out to over 1,000 women”, she said. She noted that the gesture was not from the assembly but from her personal savings.





