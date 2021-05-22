By BENJAMIN NJOKU US-based rapper, Martins Ossai popularly known as Biy Martins believes that global recognition can boost the career of a rising African singer.

his comes on the heels of an American rapper, Lil Bow Wow’s reposting the poster of Biy Martins’ new EP, ‘FMW’ on his Instagram page.

The talented singer, who’s best known for albums like “ ‘Beware of Dog’, ‘Unleashed’, ‘Lil’ from his stage name among others has approximately 4.6 million followers on Instagram.

Following this gesture, excited popular social media influencer and entertainer, Tunde Edunt wrote “ This one loud ooo…Nigerian rappers are going international everyday. American rapper, Lil Bow Wow @shadmoss has posted our own rapper @m-biy on his Instagram page.”

Biy Martins is also excited that LiI Wow’s action remains a source of inspiration for him.

"It feels great for someone you idolize to appreciate your craft. That means you're doing something great, it's an inspiration for me and these are the things that keeps me going," the singer said.

The rapper, who started singing professionally in 2020, dropped his first song in 2008. But he couldn’t continue due to his education.

In his words: “I have been doing music for a very long time, I started as a break dancer in my early stage. Then I use to dance like Michael Jackson, I love Michael’s songs, western lifestyle and more. I did grow up with a lot of Afro sound around me from the music legend, Fela.”

“Also, reggae songs from Bob Marley, Lucky Dube among others, these were the very foundation of my sound. I dropped my first song in 2008, before I got distracted with school . So I had to put my music career on hold. After my education, I decided to go into music professionally in 2020. And here we are in 2021.”

Biy Martins, whose FMW music video was directed by notable film director, Umanu Elijah, said his dream is to become one of the biggest singers to come out of Africa.

“Music has no boundaries and my craft fits into the international market,” he said.

Biy Martins describes himself as “ a rapper who fixes his sound into the Afro music,” adding that he started out as a break dancer before he later ventured into singing.

On his new song, “ Biy Martins said his life experiences inspired “FMW,” adding “ the song has a deeper connection with me than other songs on the 5-tracks EP.

