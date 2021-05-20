A former aide to Davido, Aloma Idris, more popularly known as Aloma DMW, is revealing how he was offered N100m to lie that the singer was responsible for the death of Tagbo Umeike, a friend to Davido and a lover to actress and entrepreneur, Caroline Danjuma.

Umeike died from taking too much alcohol in October 2017 after his birthday party at Shisha Lounge in Lekki, Lagos state.

Some people had accused Davido of having a hand in Umeike’s death at the time.

Caroline Danjuma who was Tagbo’s lover before his death, was the first to make his death public had accused Davido of dumping his body at a general hospital and running away. She had challenged Davido to explain how the deceased died in his car and why he ran away.

Speaking when he featured on a YouTube series by Nigerian artiste, Jahbless, Aloma alleged that there were attempts by some people to indict Davido in the matter at the time.

He also said that following Umeike’s demise, the police had arrested him and put him in custody for about 18 days.

Aloma alleged that during his time in detention, he was approached to write a statement indicting Davido of killing Tagbo for the huge cash reward.

“This is the first time I’ll say this on air. The interesting part of the issue was that while we were at Lion building, Tagbo’s lawyer came in the company of another person — which I wouldn’t want to mention — and the divisional police,” he said.

“They said I was the foreman and took me to a separate room. One really needs to be scared of the entertainment industry, I won’t lie, they’re trying everything possible to bring Davido down. So, they said since I was their foreman, I should write a statement that Davido was the one who killed him (Tagbo).

“I was offered a cheque of N100 million just to implicate Davido in the statement. But I didn’t do that because if I had done that, I would have finished the money by now.”

Aloma said contrary to rumours, Umeike died after heavy consumption of alcohol when he was rushed to the hospital.

“That day, it was Tagbo’s birthday so Davido and I alongside were celebrating and drinking with him at Shisha Lounge. Then around past 12 am, Tagbo was excited because of his birthday. We were all taking Tequila then,” he added.

“But everyone including Davido started warning him against the rate at which he was drinking. I guess it was due to the birthday excitement. When we realised that he was drunk, Davido asked someone to drop him at home because we were heading for a show at Oniru axis. That was the last time we saw Tagbo.

“By the time we left Oniru, we got a call that Tagbo wasn’t feeling fine and that he needs to be rushed to the hospital. So, I left with one other person to his place and we took him to a general hospital.

“We were told that he wasn’t breathing well…but nobody attended to us for about 45 minutes. I was holding him in my hand while we were waiting for the medical personnel to attend to us. Then after a while, he held my hand, told me ‘God bless you….” and passed away. It wasn’t long before the police came. I spent 18 days at Panti.”

