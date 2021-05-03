WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has claimed that he will quit in his corner if Anthony Joshua makes it further than three rounds with him in their all-British world heavyweight title unification showdown.

Fury was keen to keep the promotion going on his Instagram this week, post ahead of the fight expected to hold in July or August. once again calling out Anthony Joshua, while making a ridiculous claim in the process.

According to Punch, He said, “While I’m on a rant. I may as well call out one more person. A big, useless dosser. Not a real fighting man. A hype job. Bodybuild(er), crossfit, big, ugly s***house. That’s Anthony Joshua.

“AJ, if you’re out there, let’s make this fight happen, you big dosser. You big s***house bum dosser. I’m gonna smash your face in, too, and there’s not one thing you can do about it. Prove me wrong, sucker. Prove me wrong. I’m number one, uno.

“AJ, if you go past three rounds with me, I’ll quit in the corner, because that’s how confident I am [of] taking you cold out within the first two, three rounds. Out, out like a light switch.”

Earlier, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said was “100 percent confident” the fight would happen despite concerns over delays in finalising the super fight.