Sanwo-Olu. Photo; TWITTER/JIDESANWOOLU

Traditional chiefs and king makers in Ibeju-Lekki Local Council of Lagos State have appealed to Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu to install the Oba-designate, Mr. Razak Olasunkanmi.



Speaking at a press briefing, the chiefs, including Taiwo Adebambo, Ahmed Aromire and Adeleke Salami, among others, said a letter had been submitted to the office of the governor to that effect through the Ibeju-Lekki Local Council.



They said Olasunkanmi is a bonafide member of the community and has gone through all processes, just like other contenders, but was picked by the kingmakers after a rigorous screening session.



One of the chiefs, Adebambo said: “We have chosen a king after going through necessary traditional rites. The Oba-designate has our support because he fulfilled all requirements. He is a legitimate son of the land. All aggrieved persons should be calm; let’s work together with the new king,” he said.



He added that authorities of the Ibeju-Lekki Local Council had approved the selection of Olasunkanmi, advising aggrieved persons to avoid fomenting trouble in the community.



One of the contenders, Prince Lateef Ajumobi, appealed to aggrieved members of the community to accept Olasunkanmi. “We all agreed to support anyone who comes first, please let us support Olasunkanmi,” he said.



The Oba-designate, Olasunkanmi also stated that he went through all processes and contested with 18 others. He lamented that the selection committee expected to mediate in the controversy had vested interest in other candidates.





He, however, appealed to aggrieved contenders to take the result in good faith and work with him to move the community to enviable heights.



“We obtained application forms from the community stakeholders involved in the selection. We went through all the necessary screening and I was picked as the next king.



“My emergence was devoid of irregularities. I went through the appropriate processes. I urge other aggrieved contenders to let us work together to move Ibeju-Lekki forward. I am calling for their support to take this community to greater heights. It is important to maintain peace and unity to foster development,” he said.



A former Ibeju-Lekki Local Council Chairman, Mr Razak Balogun, who noted that the selection process was fair, enjoined aggrieved parties to accept the result and work with the new king.



