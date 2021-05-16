Mrs Funmi Roberts, CIArb

Chair, 5th ICC Africa Conference on International Arbitration By Ebunoluwa Sessou The 5th ICC Africa Regional has concluded plans to hold a Conference on International Arbitration in June between 1 and 4, 2021.

With the theme, “Arbitration in Africa: Expanding the Scope,” the conference will be organised to virtually in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement signed by the Conference Director of Logistics and Publicity, Dr Yemi Agbelusi, FCIArb, the conference is the most important gathering for the African Arbitration Community.

According to him, this year’s event will parade an assemblage of top-class speakers to facilitate topical discussions, relevant news, indispensable updates, and networking on International Arbitration in the region.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Conference Planning Committee, Mrs Funmi Roberts, C.Arb, Agbelusi stated that the Conference will provide an avenue for understanding International Commercial Arbitration.

Also read: Minister assures investors of foreign exchange in procurement of machinery “The event, jointly organized with the Nigeria International Chamber of Commerce, (ICC) and the International Court of Arbitration is sponsored by a consortium of national and multi-national corporate organizations which includes; Pfizer, Diales, Cleary, Gottlieb, White & Case, Banwo& Ighodalo, Prudent Mortage Bank, Udo Udoma & Bello Osagie, Templars, SPA Ajibade & Co, Mike Igbokwe (SAN) & Co and many others.

“The Conference is expected to be declared opened virtually on 3rd June 2021 with welcome addresses by the Chairman, Planning Committee, Mrs. Funmi Roberts, C.Arb, Ms. Diamana Diaware, Director, ICC, Africa, Mr. Alexis Mourre, President, ICC International Court of Arbitration, Mr. Babatunde Savage, Chair, ICC, Nigeria, while a Keynote Address will be delivered by Nigeria’s Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, CON.

“Divided into Sessions and Sub-Sessions, the Conference will parade an avalanche of local and International speakers, versed in arbitration practices, to deliver relevant papers on various topics and themes bordering on the practice, the impact and essence of International Arbitration in Africa”, she said.

The event is expected to be attended by Abimbola Akeredolu, SAN, Adebola Adefope-Okogie, Ademola Bamgbose, Adesua Dozie, Anish Wadia, Anne Abeja, Babatunde Savage, Funmi Roberts, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and many other local and international experts in the practice of International Arbitration among others.

