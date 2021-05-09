By Chioma Onuegbu GUNMEN identified as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday killed two policemen, twelve cows, and razed Mkpatak police post in Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

It was gathered that the burnt police post, the killing of the two officers and twelve cow as well as burning of a Volvo Patrol vehicle were carried out in coordinated attacks launched in different locations in Essien Udim and Abak local government areas.

According to a source from the area, who spoke on the ground of anonymity, the two police officers were killed in Ukana Ikot Ntuen while the cows were killed at Afaha Ikot Ebak all in Essien Udim.

The source said, “Two police officers have been killed in Ukana Ikot Ntuen and. One was burnt inside his vehicle, while the other one was shot by the bandits. As we speak the situation is still tensed. They killed 12 cows in Afaha Ikot Ebak village”

One of the police officers whose identity could not be ascertained at press time is said to be a staff at the Police Secondary School, located in Ukana, Essien Udim LGA.

Another source from the community, said, “Those boys according to commercial motorcyclists mounted a road after the Federal polytechnic Ukana this afternoon doing stop and search. And I learned that the Motorcyclist who carries the policeman told him that they should use another turn but he refused.

“It is like when he noticed that the boys have recognized him, he jumped down from the motorcycle, and started running away, but they went after him and killed him. After killing him they went back and burnt the motorcycle. Luckily the motorcyclist had already ran away when they got back”

READ ALSO: Niger Delta development: Buhari has surpassed all past Presidents ― NYCN Similarly, a resident of Abak local government area who also spoke on the ground of anonymity for fear of the unknown said the gunmen equally attacked a police post popularly called, Miles 10 and burnt a Volvo patrol vehicle.

Our Source said the hoodlums stormed the police post at about 1pm on Sunday on Motorcycles.

“A police post located in Ikot Odon, in Abak local government area popularly called Mile 10 was attacked this afternoon, about 3 hours ago by gunmen. I was told they came on motorcycles. But no casualty was recorded. They only set ablaze a Volvo patrol vehicle’, he simply said.

About 5 local government areas within Ikot Ekpene Senatorial districts (Akwa Ibom North West) namely Essien Udim, Ikono, Ika, Ini, and Abak so far have been hit in the persistent gunmen attacks in the state.

It could be recalled that the gunmen had last Saturday, attacked Odoro Ikpe Divisional Police Headquarters in Ini local government area of the State, killed five policemen on duty, a police Officer’s wife, and set patrol vehicles ablaze.

The frequency of the attacks on police platforms, the spread as well as killing of the personnel have increased lately despite the restriction of use of all Motorcycles from 10pm-6am statewide by the State government

The Public Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon who confirmed the attacks, said he was yet to get official report but that the command has demanded an update which will be made known as soon as it was ready.

“Well, I am yet to get official report but we are following the trend. We have asked for an update and in no distance time there will be an update. As soon as we have the update we will let the world know. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme has ordered deployment of tactical team to the affected areas” Macdon said.

