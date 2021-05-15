IDPs Reports suggest that internally displaced persons in Parts of Niger state have started moving back home after military presence in the area.

The state government, in a statement Saturday by the DG, Public Enlightenment, Abdulbergy Ebbo noted that the efforts were a collaboration between the federal government and the state government as part of a strategy to ensure strong security in the Shiroro local government area.

Recall Vanguard had reported how the shiroro LGA came under heavy attack from bandits, resulting in many women and children being displaced and others killed in the attack, including property worth millions destroyed.

Also read: Shina Peller a good rep of his constituency ― Fayemi Abdulbergy Ebbo noted, “Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Pandogari camp have started moving back home to Alawa after Forces of the Nigerian Army and other security agents returned to the military station at Alawa village of Shiroro LGA.

“This move was a result of the collaboration between FG and the Niger State Government who, in a new strategy, moved to strengthen the security forces stationed at the fringes of the state to check the encroachment of criminals.”

“After an encounter with the bandits that led to the displacement of the locals who temporarily sought refuge at Pandogari weeks ago, the security forces hitherto stationed at the Alawa axis withdrew to re-strategize and have now been rejigged and deployed to maintain order in the area.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...