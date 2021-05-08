By Anayo Okoli Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday declared that Igbo presidency would put an end to the agitation for Biafra nation in the South Eastern part of the country. The Chidi Ibe led Ohanaeze Ndigbo made the declaration while responding to a statement credited to Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai that Igbo can not get the presidency by threatening secession.

The group in a statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro described El-Rufai’s comment as laughable”, saying Igbos were not losing sleep over myopic views of El Rufai and his likes.

According to the statement, “Nigerians are aware of the backstage activities of Governor El Rufai as the “idi Amin” of the North, whose interests are contradictory to the collective Northern interests but are only pushing the selfishness of the few cabal deceiving President Muhammadu Buhari without any solutions to the insecurity challenges in the north and now spreading to the south. “We urge El Rufai to fix the Kaduna State insecurity challenges before discussing the 2023 elections.

READ ALSO: Buhari: Restoring Nigeria’s Armed Forces lost glory — Onmeje “We call on Governor El Rufai to address the remote causes of secessionist movements in the south east which is anchored on the marginalization and structural imbalance of the country. Southeast is not alone in the secessionist movements, we have seen Oduduwa and Middle Belt ethnic groups displaying flags of Oduduwa and Middle Belt Nations, as both groups are in the same self determination like the Igbos”, not all igbo are demanding Biafra.

“We are aware that in 1999, Nigerians voted for Yoruba presidency based on the injustices meted against MKO Abiola which brought Obasanjo Presidency. We are aware that Niger Delta struggles brought Former President Jonathan to Power in 2011. We are also aware that Governor El Rufai and other Northerners used the Northern insurgency to push President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015. It’s time to use 2023 Igbo Presidency project to end the Biafra agitation. Any attempt by El Rufai and co travellers to blackmail Igbos with secessionist movements is dead on arrival”, the group said in a statement.

