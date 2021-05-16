Shina Abubakar, Osogbo Operatives of the Department of State Security and supporters of Adeyemo Sunday, popularly known as Igboho on Saturday clashed at the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji.

Igboho and his supporters were at the monarch’s palace for blessing after participating in the Yoruba nation awareness rally that took place in the town at the weekend, while the DSS operatives were keeping vigilance to ensure a hitch-free rally.

However, while Igboho was inside the palace, some of his supporters attacked one of the DSS operatives accusing him of harassing members of the agitating groups and being overzealous.

His action, attracted others, supporters, to the scene and attempted to lynch the hefty looking officer but for the intervention of other officers and elderly members of the group at the palace.

Meanwhile, Dr Ademola Ekundayo, Director General, Kiriji Heritage Defenders has applauded Oba Oyetunji and the teeming populace in Osogbo for joining the group to make the rally violence-free and a success.

According to him, the movement has come to stay and is bound to achieve its objective irrespective of obstacle on its way.

“We could not have achieved that without the cooperation of all stakeholders and security agencies. We will continue to appreciate this and we pray for long life in good health for us all, to reap the benefits of the Yoruba Nation when it shall come to fruition.

“The good reception that the rally enjoyed in midst of average indigene of the state yesterday is a strong signal that this ship of Yoruba Nation has taken off. We need those that are still doubting us to come on board and join us and lets us protect our land from the marauders. The ship shall arrive at the harbour of progress for all indigenes of the Yoruba Nation sooner than expected.

“It is a movement that cannot be suppressed and by the grace of God and our ancestors, we shall achieve success very soon”, he said.

