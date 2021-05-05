IGP Usman Baba, the acting Inspector-General of Police, has ordered the deployment of Abutu Yaro and Hussaini Rabiu as the new Commissioners of Police in charge of Imo and Zamfara states respectively.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Mba, the deployment was in line with the efforts of IGP Baba’s leadership to strengthen security, tackle violent crimes, and enhance optimal coordination of policing operations within the state.

According to him, Mr. Yaro, a fellow of the National Defence College and the immediate past CP in charge of the Police Command in Zamfara, is an operationally-minded cop.

He said by the new development, Mr Yaro took over from Nasiru Mohammed, who had been redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos.

According to Daily Nigerian, other deployments made affected John Amadi, from Western Port Authority to Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos; Anderson Bankole, Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU, Ikoyi, Lagos, and Joe Enwonwu, Department of Finance and Administration, DFA, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

IGP Baba called on the newly deployed officers to bring to bear their professional experience at improving policing and restoring public confidence in their new places of assignment.

He pledged the determination of the Force under his leadership to upscale its operations, improve public safety and tackle all forms of crimes in the country.

