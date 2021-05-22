Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has directed Commissioners of Police in Abuja, Plateau and other contiguous states to beef up security and ensure they forestall any likelihood of an attack or breach of security by organised criminal elements in their areas of responsibilities.

In a statement, yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the IGP’s directive was a deliberate, intelligence-driven and proactive measure designed to prepare the law enforcement community for comprehensive response to any threat to lives and property.

According to him, the security alert should not be a source of apprehension to the citizens but be seen as a reassurance about the intellectual depth, capacity and operational preparedness of the Nigeria Police to preemptively deal with and contain any threat to public peace and security.



