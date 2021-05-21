Immidiate past Commissioner for Information, Mr. Aniagwu Charles (left) and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Delta State, Mr. Ifeajika Olisa, during Post Exco press briefing in Government House ,Asaba. By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja The inspector-general of police, Acting IGP Usman Baba Alkali has put the Commissioners of Police in the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau State on immediate alert over planned attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a signal dated May 19, 2021, with reference number TB: 0900/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.TI/47 titled ‘Terror Elements to Expand Frontiers of Attack’ and addressed to the two commissioners of police, the IGP directed the commissioners to review their security architecture and beef up security around government facilities particularly in Abuja and Jos.

The circular signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, acting CP Idowu Owohunwa, also stated that the intelligence report revealed that terrorists are planning to attack other major cities not mentioned, in addition to Abuja and Jos, Plateau State.

Also read: Insecurity: Buhari is fiddling while Nigeria burns Part of the circular reads: “Intelligence report at the disposal of the inspector-general of police has uncovered plans by Boko Haram terrorists to attack major cities in the country, particularly in Jos, Plateau and the FCT, Abuja.

“The proposed attacks would be coordinated by the duo of Muhammad Sani, a Boko Haram commander, domiciled in Sambisa Forest and his deputy, Suleiman, hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State.

“In light of the above, it is the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you review your security architecture across all critical government infrastructures and police facilities in your jurisdiction with a view to checkmating the dastardly plans of this marauding terrorists.

“Accept the assurances of my warmest regards, please.”

When contacted Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba said a statement world be issued soon concerning the Alert signal

Vanguard News Nigeria

